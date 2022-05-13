Bone Cancer in Dogs –Symptoms & Treatment

Symptoms of Bone Cancer in Dogs

Because early diagnosis and treatment is essential to prolonging your dog’s life, you should be aware of the early symptoms of bone cancer in dogs and bring your pet to the vet as soon as they occur.

One of the first signs is lameness or limping from pain that strikes suddenly. This is often accompanied by swelling in the affected area.

Unfortunately, limping is also a sign of arthritis, another common problem for older dogs, and can lead to a misdiagnosis at first. Painkillers prescribed for what’s thought to be arthritis can alleviate the problem in the short term, but it worsens the prognosis for bone cancer by delaying more appropriate treatment.

To help avoid such a misdiagnosis, your vet may want to perform an X-ray on the dog.