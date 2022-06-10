Where Should You Feed Your Dog?

For most dogs, mealtime is one of the high points of the day. It’s not only a time to receive nourishment, but also a chance to bond with their favorite human companion. While it’s true that dogs are pack animals and enjoy being close to their families — both human and canine — that doesn’t necessarily mean they want their food bowl plopped down in the middle of the kitchen floor, amid the hustle and bustle of daily life.

This could cause your dog to become anxious and gulp his meal, which can lead to digestive problems. He may also become protective of his food and snap at a family member who tries to pet him while he’s eating. Generally, though, you can avoid such problems by keeping food and water dishes in an out-of-the-way spot that is reserved just for doggy dining. There, your pup can relax and savor his meal without interruption.

Pick a spot (probably uncarpeted) that will be easy to clean. Dogs can be very messy eaters, spilling food all around the floor and even on the walls, so make sure there’s nothing near your dog's eating area that can be damaged. We recommend putting his food bowl near his water bowl, which should always be there, cleaned often and filled with fresh water.

A caution: If you have wood floors, you may want to put the water bowl on a waterproof mat, because dogs are not tidy drinkers, and you don't want the constant drip of spilled water to ruin the floors.