What is Animal Digest in Pet Food?  Is it Good for My Pet? 

Animal digest is a common ingredient in pet foods. Read on to learn what it is, how it’s made, and whether it’s right for your pet.

Have you ever seen “animal digest” on a pet food label and wondered what it was, or whether it was good for your pet? Animal digest is often considered a substandard pet food ingredient, most likely because the word “digest” is mistakenly thought to describe the contents of the digestive tract.

The good news is, that’s not the case at all — it may even be desirable, especially by your pet! The idea that animal digest is a low-quality ingredient is simply a myth.