Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
This is a square-proportioned, compact, sturdy dog of medium size, capable of running at good speed for distances. Their gait is free and effortless, with good reach and drive. Their coat is double, with a short, soft undercoat for insulation and a hard, dense, wiry outer coat for protection. Their expression and demeanor are oftentimes confident and alert.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.