Welsh Springer Spaniel
Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

35-50 lb

height

17-19"

family

Spaniel

The Welsh Springer Spaniel often has a muscular build. They are in no way a breed of exaggeration. They are very slightly longer than tall, compact, and possessing substance without coarseness. Their strides are powerful and ground covering. Their coat is generally flat and straight, dense enough to protect them from water and weather. Their  expression is often soft.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

