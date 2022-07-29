Thai Ridgeback
Thai Ridgeback

Traits and Characteristics

type

Pariah

weight

35 to 75 pounds

height

35 to 75 pounds

family

Sighthound

A muscular, medium-sized, pariah-type dog, the Thai Ridgeback has a wedge-shaped head, prick ears, spotted or solid black or blue tongue, smooth and short coat in an array of colors with a tail that’s held vertically or curved upward. His distinct ridge on the back, which can be arranged in one of eight different patterns, is formed by hair growing in the opposite direction from the rest of his coat. Agile and athletic, with an impressive jumping ability, he was bred for hunting and guarding. The Thai Ridgeback maintains those same talents today and also is suitable as a companion dog.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

