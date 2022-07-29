Swedish Vallhund
Swedish Vallhund

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

22-35 lb

height

11.5-13.5"

family

Spitz

The Swedish Vallhund is low to the ground (height to length of body is 2:3). They are longer legged, shorter bodied, and less stocky compared to Corgis, giving them slightly more speed and agility. Their teeth can be large for their skull. Their medium-length coat is double, with coarse guard hairs and an insulating undercoat. Their tails vary in length.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

