The Swedish Vallhund is low to the ground (height to length of body is 2:3). They are longer legged, shorter bodied, and less stocky compared to Corgis, giving them slightly more speed and agility. Their teeth can be large for their skull. Their medium-length coat is double, with coarse guard hairs and an insulating undercoat. Their tails vary in length.

