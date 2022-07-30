Shollie
Shollie

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

70 – 80 lbs

height

21 - 29 inches

family

Herding

Combining the speed and grace of the Collie with the courage and loyalty of the German Shepherd Dog, the Shollie is an intelligent mix that is growing in popularity. This larger-sized mixed dog breed has a thick, long coat that comes in a variety of colors. Shollies may have the traditional black and brown markings of the German Shepherd Dog. Alternately, they may be light brown, white and brown, golden or black and white.

 

A smart dog that wants to learn, Shollies do best with a devoted pet parent who will embrace their high level of attention and exercise needs. Understanding the qualities that comprise both the Collie and German Shepherd Dog will help prepare new Shollie parents in getting to know this charming, enthusiastic mixed-breed.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

