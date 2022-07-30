Traits and Characteristics
The Shiba Inu is moderately compact, being slightly longer than they are tall. They have typical traits of dogs from northern heritage: small erect ears, thick fur, powerful body, and curled tail. Their expression is often bold, spirited, and good natured. Their gait is light, quick, and agile, with an effortless, smooth stride. The Shiba Inu's double coat consists of a strong straight outer coat with a soft undercoat, imparting great insulation.
