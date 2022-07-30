Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

17-23 lb

height

13.5-16.5"

family

Spitz

The Shiba Inu is moderately compact, being slightly longer than they are tall. They have typical traits of dogs from northern heritage: small erect ears, thick fur, powerful body, and curled tail. Their expression is often bold, spirited, and good natured. Their gait is light, quick, and agile, with an effortless, smooth stride. The Shiba Inu's double coat consists of a strong straight outer coat with a soft undercoat, imparting great insulation.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

