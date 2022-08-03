The Portuguese Podengo is a breed of moderation, a rustic dog that always look natural. Historically, when hunting they went by scent first, hearing second, and sight third. Their coat may be smooth, which is short and very dense; or wire, which is long and harsh but not as dense as the smooth coat. Neither has an undercoat. The Pequeno is 20 percent longer than tall. Their movement is light and agile.

