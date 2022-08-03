Traits and Characteristics
The Portuguese Podengo is a breed of moderation, a rustic dog that always look natural. Historically, when hunting they went by scent first, hearing second, and sight third. Their coat may be smooth, which is short and very dense; or wire, which is long and harsh but not as dense as the smooth coat. Neither has an undercoat. The Pequeno is 20 percent longer than tall. Their movement is light and agile.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.