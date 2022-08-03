Portuguese Podengo
Portuguese Podengo

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

9-13 lb

height

8-12"

family

Primitive

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

9-13 lb

height

8-12"

family

Primitive

The Portuguese Podengo is a breed of moderation, a rustic dog that always look natural. Historically, when hunting they went by scent first, hearing second, and sight third. Their coat may be smooth, which is short and very dense; or wire, which is long and harsh but not as dense as the smooth coat. Neither has an undercoat. The Pequeno is 20 percent longer than tall. Their movement is light and agile.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

How to Exercise Your Dog in Cold Weather

Wintry weather is no excuse to slack on your dog’s exercise. Dogs need physical activity every day, or else she's at risk of becoming stressed, under-stimulated and overweight. If you don't provide your pup with outlets for energy, they may develop behavioral problems such as whining, excessive barking, digging, chewing, biting or playing too rough, according to WebMD.

Similar Breed