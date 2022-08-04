Plott Hound
Plott Hound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

40-60 lb

height

20-25"

family

Scenthound

The Plott is a no-frills dog originally bred to follow cold trails at speed over rough terrain and through water in all weather, and to grapple with large animals once cornered. The breed is streamlined and agile, yet powerful with great endurance. The hair is short to medium in length, fine to medium coarse in texture. The Plott is bold and confident, not backing down from a challenge. The dog's voice is open and unrestricted, with a loud bugle-like chop or bawl.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

