Traits and Characteristics
The Plott is a no-frills dog originally bred to follow cold trails at speed over rough terrain and through water in all weather, and to grapple with large animals once cornered. The breed is streamlined and agile, yet powerful with great endurance. The hair is short to medium in length, fine to medium coarse in texture. The Plott is bold and confident, not backing down from a challenge. The dog's voice is open and unrestricted, with a loud bugle-like chop or bawl.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.