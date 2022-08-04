The Plott is a no-frills dog originally bred to follow cold trails at speed over rough terrain and through water in all weather, and to grapple with large animals once cornered. The breed is streamlined and agile, yet powerful with great endurance. The hair is short to medium in length, fine to medium coarse in texture. The Plott is bold and confident, not backing down from a challenge. The dog's voice is open and unrestricted, with a loud bugle-like chop or bawl.

