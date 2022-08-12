The Lurcher is recognized as a mix of various breeds. Typically, the Lurcher dog breed is a combination of a sighthound breed such as the Greyhound and another type of working dog breed. As a result, a Lurcher is a winning combination of brains and speed. Due to the variation in combinations, the Lurcher’s size and appearance differ from dog to dog. They tend to be long and lean with deep chests and muscular legs.

Lurchers are known as silent, active and intelligent, with perseverance and a keen sense of smell.