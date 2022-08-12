Lurcher
Lurcher

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sighthound

weight

35-100 lbs.

height

27”-30” at shoulders or smaller

family

Sighthound

The Lurcher is recognized as a mix of various breeds. Typically, the Lurcher dog breed is a combination of a sighthound breed such as the Greyhound and another type of working dog breed. As a result, a Lurcher is a winning combination of brains and speed. Due to the variation in combinations, the Lurcher’s size and appearance differ from dog to dog. They tend to be long and lean with deep chests and muscular legs.

Lurchers are known as silent, active and intelligent, with perseverance and a keen sense of smell.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

