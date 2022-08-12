Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog

Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog
Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog

A multi-purpose working dog, the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog is a moderate breed in all facets: he neither resembles a sighthound nor a bulldog. The Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog has a well-muscled, powerful body that’s medium to large in size and just slightly longer than it is tall with a broad head, short coat, drop ears and undocked tail. He gives the impression of agility and endurance. Contrary to his name, the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog has many different coat colors and patterns and varied eye colors besides the typical leopard pattern and blue eyes.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

