A multi-purpose working dog, the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog is a moderate breed in all facets: he neither resembles a sighthound nor a bulldog. The Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog has a well-muscled, powerful body that’s medium to large in size and just slightly longer than it is tall with a broad head, short coat, drop ears and undocked tail. He gives the impression of agility and endurance. Contrary to his name, the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog has many different coat colors and patterns and varied eye colors besides the typical leopard pattern and blue eyes.

