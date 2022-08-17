The Carolina Dog is a medium- to large-size sighthound with the distinctive appearance of a small jackal or coyote, suggesting the breed’s pack mentality, resourcefulness and ability to adapt for survival from its early days of free-living conditions in the savannah and swampy forest habitats of the southern United States. The Carolina Dog is easily recognized by his pointed ears, foxlike face and curved fishhook tail.

