Carolina Dog
Carolina Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sighthound

weight

30 to 44 pounds

height

17 ¾ to 19 ⅝ inches

family

Sighthound

The Carolina Dog is a medium- to large-size sighthound with the distinctive appearance of a small jackal or coyote, suggesting the breed’s pack mentality, resourcefulness and ability to adapt for survival from its early days of free-living conditions in the savannah and swampy forest habitats of the southern United States. The Carolina Dog is easily recognized by his pointed ears, foxlike face and curved fishhook tail.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

