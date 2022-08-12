Large MunsterlanderView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
Radiating nobility, strength and refinement, the Large Munsterlander is a talented versatile hunting dog, esteemed for his retrieving, pointing and tracking skills on both land and water, using his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. He has a black-and-white short, smooth, feathered coat, springy gait and keen, far-reaching nose, equally adept for his abilities as a skilled gun dog as he is a cheerful family companion.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
