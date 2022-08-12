Large Munsterlander
Large Munsterlander

Traits and Characteristics

type

Spaniel

weight

65 pounds

height

23 ½ to 25 ½ inches (male), 22 ½ to 24 ½ inches (female)

family

Gun Dog

Radiating nobility, strength and refinement, the Large Munsterlander is a talented versatile hunting dog, esteemed for his retrieving, pointing and tracking skills on both land and water, using his wagging, horizontally carried tail to signal game. He has a black-and-white short, smooth, feathered coat, springy gait and keen, far-reaching nose, equally adept for his abilities as a skilled gun dog as he is a cheerful family companion.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

