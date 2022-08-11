Flat-Coated Retriever
Flat-Coated Retriever

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

60-70 lb

height

22-24.5"

family

Gun Dog

“Power without lumber and raciness without weediness” is the traditional description of the Flat-Coated Retriever. Their head is distinctive, long and of “one piece,” all parts flowing smoothly into each other. The gait is ground covering, smooth, and efficient. The coat is thick and flat, of only moderate length, providing protection without adding weight. These attributes have resulted in a versatile and athletic canine capable of retrieving over land and water.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

