“Power without lumber and raciness without weediness” is the traditional description of the Flat-Coated Retriever. Their head is distinctive, long and of “one piece,” all parts flowing smoothly into each other. The gait is ground covering, smooth, and efficient. The coat is thick and flat, of only moderate length, providing protection without adding weight. These attributes have resulted in a versatile and athletic canine capable of retrieving over land and water.

