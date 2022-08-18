Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Entlebucher Mountain Dog
Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

45-65 lb

height

16-21"

family

Mastiff

The Entlebucher is a medium-sized, compact, strongly muscled, elongated drover with ample bone. His herding style is driving, getting behind cattle and nudging them along. This requires an active, nimble, tough, and tireless dog. Too small a dog lacks the necessary power and too large lacks the necessary agility needed for the task. The Entle is longer than tall in a ratio of about 10 to 8. The coat is short but dense, with a harsh close-fitting outer coat for protection and a dense undercoat that supplies warmth without causing overheating. The bright markings may emphasize the dog to the cattle it is herding. The gait is fluid and ground-covering.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

