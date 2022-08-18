The Entlebucher is a medium-sized, compact, strongly muscled, elongated drover with ample bone. His herding style is driving, getting behind cattle and nudging them along. This requires an active, nimble, tough, and tireless dog. Too small a dog lacks the necessary power and too large lacks the necessary agility needed for the task. The Entle is longer than tall in a ratio of about 10 to 8. The coat is short but dense, with a harsh close-fitting outer coat for protection and a dense undercoat that supplies warmth without causing overheating. The bright markings may emphasize the dog to the cattle it is herding. The gait is fluid and ground-covering.

