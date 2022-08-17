The Dogo Argentino’s powerful athleticism is on full display with his large, sleek, muscular body that’s just slightly longer than it is tall. He’s easily recognized by his short, snow white elastic-like coat and prized for his keen scent ability and explosive agility and energy. His broad, domed head, supported by a thick neck and deep chest, is accented by a striking muzzle and alert, intelligent expression.

