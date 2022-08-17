Dogo ArgentinoView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Dogo Argentino’s powerful athleticism is on full display with his large, sleek, muscular body that’s just slightly longer than it is tall. He’s easily recognized by his short, snow white elastic-like coat and prized for his keen scent ability and explosive agility and energy. His broad, domed head, supported by a thick neck and deep chest, is accented by a striking muzzle and alert, intelligent expression.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.