Dogo Argentino
Dogo Argentino

Traits and Characteristics

type

Molossoid

weight

80 to 100 pounds

height

24 ½ to 27 inches (male), 23 ½ to 25 ½ inches (female)

family

Guardian

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Molossoid

weight

80 to 100 pounds

height

24 ½ to 27 inches (male), 23 ½ to 25 ½ inches (female)

family

Guardian

The Dogo Argentino’s powerful athleticism is on full display with his large, sleek, muscular body that’s just slightly longer than it is tall. He’s easily recognized by his short, snow white elastic-like coat and prized for his keen scent ability and explosive agility and energy. His broad, domed head, supported by a thick neck and deep chest, is accented by a striking muzzle and alert, intelligent expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

How To Find a Good Dog Trainer

How To Find a Good Dog Trainer

Finding a professional dog trainer may take a bit of research, but making the right choice will be worth the time. Here are some guidelines to help you find a good trainer.

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Similar Breeds