Nimble and resilient, the Cesky Terrier is a hearty dog in a small package. They’re compact, with sturdy little legs, drop ears, a noble-looking beard, and expressive eyebrows. They have an air of seriousness that betrays how sweet and gentle they can be. Their wiry coats are sleek, slightly wavy, and silky, enough to make you jealous. The coat isn’t just for looks, though; it’s weatherproof, hinting at the breed’s rugged Terrier roots and history as a digging breed.