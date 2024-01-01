Traits and Characteristics
Terrier
type
16 to 22 pounds
weight
10 to 13 inches
height
Terrier
Nimble and resilient, the Cesky Terrier is a hearty dog in a small package. They’re compact, with sturdy little legs, drop ears, a noble-looking beard, and expressive eyebrows. They have an air of seriousness that betrays how sweet and gentle they can be. Their wiry coats are sleek, slightly wavy, and silky, enough to make you jealous. The coat isn’t just for looks, though; it’s weatherproof, hinting at the breed’s rugged Terrier roots and history as a digging breed.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality