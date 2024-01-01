Cesky Terrier dog breed laying down with head up against a white background
Cesky Terrier dog breed laying down with head up against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

16 to 22 pounds

height

10 to 13 inches

family

Terrier

Nimble and resilient, the Cesky Terrier is a hearty dog in a small package. They’re compact, with sturdy little legs, drop ears, a noble-looking beard, and expressive eyebrows. They have an air of seriousness that betrays how sweet and gentle they can be. Their wiry coats are sleek, slightly wavy, and silky, enough to make you jealous. The coat isn’t just for looks, though; it’s weatherproof, hinting at the breed’s rugged Terrier roots and history as a digging breed. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

