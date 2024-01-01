Traits and Characteristics
Hound
type
20 to 26 pounds
weight
13 to 15 inches
height
Dachshund
The Wire-Haired Dachshund might be called a sausage dog of the distinguished type, thanks to its hard and wiry coat, distinctive mustache, beard, and expressive eyebrows. They are courageous and bold dogs with lively personalities. They do well indoors as a people-friendly pet and love romping outdoors, chasing down scent leads.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality