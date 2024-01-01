Dachshund Wire Haired dog breed laying with paws forward against a white background
Dachshund Wire Haired dog breed laying with paws forward against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

20 to 26 pounds

height

13 to 15 inches

family

Dachshund

The Wire-Haired Dachshund might be called a sausage dog of the distinguished type, thanks to its hard and wiry coat, distinctive mustache, beard, and expressive eyebrows. They are courageous and bold dogs with lively personalities. They do well indoors as a people-friendly pet and love romping outdoors, chasing down scent leads. 

