Bolognese dog breed running on dirt toward the camera
Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

6 to 10 pounds

height

10 to 12 inches

family

Companion

No, it’s not a type of pasta—the Bolognese is a small but personality-filled companion dog with a soft, white, cotton-like coat. A part of the Bichon family, the Bolognese dog is a small but sturdy little lover. They have active minds but don’t require a ton of physical activity. They are playful and love people, but might dislike being separated from their owners or families. 

  • Energy Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 0 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 0 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 0 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 0 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

