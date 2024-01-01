Australian Cattle DogView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
Parents of small children will immediately recognize the Australian Cattle Dog as the basis for the popular Australian television show, “Bluey.” (Bluey’s last name on the show is Heeler, nodding to the dog’s other name, the Australian Blue Heeler.) These dogs have a moderate build that gives them endurance, speed, and extreme agility, all nodding to their history as cattle herding dogs.
Their gait is tireless and they are capable of quick and sudden movements. A water-resistant coat has developed over time to help them work, no matter the weather. Even as family pets, Australian Cattle Dogs require an intense amount of physical and mental stimulation.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
Often cited as headstrong, stubborn, energetic, and hardworking, Australian Cattle Dogs love a challenge, whether physical or mental. Natural Energizer Bunnies, these dogs love to silently herd and learn new things. Given their instincts, they tend to nip at heels, especially when small children are running but do well with older children.
Temperament
Smart, hardy, independent, stubborn, tenacious, energetic, and untiring— these are all traits essential to a driver of headstrong cattle, and all traits of the Australian Cattle Dog. Given challenging mental and hard physical exercise daily, this breed is among the most responsive and obedient of dogs. The Cattle Dog tends to nip at heels of running children, but is good with older children.
Upkeep
The Australian Cattle Dog is active and tireless. A good jog or long workout, coupled with obedience lessons or other intellectual challenges, is essential every day; a bored ACD can be destructive. They are happiest when they have a job to perform, and especially when that job is herding. This breed is unsuited for apartment life. The coat needs brushing or combing weekly to remove dead hairs.
Health
- Major concerns: CHD, OCD, deafness, PRA, elbow dysplasia
- Minor concerns: none
- Occasionally seen: cataract, lens luxation, PPM, vWD
- Suggested tests: hip, hearing, eye, elbow, DNA for PRA, DNA for lens luxation
- Life span: 10–13 years
History
The cattle raised on Australian land in the 1800s were wild and untamed, and the traditional European herding dogs brought over weren’t really up for the job. There was a need for a dog that could travel long distances over the rough terrain of Australia in punishing temperatures—and one that could do so without barking at the cattle and startling them.
Blue merle Highland Collies were bred with wild Dingos in 1840, producing Hal’s Heelers. Other breeds were crossed including the Bull Terrier, Dalmatian, and Black and Tan Kelpie. The resulting dogs had all the endurance, ruggedness, instincts, and protectiveness needed to pull off the job.
As the dogs became increasingly vital to the cattle industry of Queensland, they gained the name Queensland Blue Heeler. They later became known as Australian Heeler, and then Australian Cattle Dog. They debuted in the United States in the 80s.