The cattle raised on Australian land in the 1800s were wild and untamed, and the traditional European herding dogs brought over weren’t really up for the job. There was a need for a dog that could travel long distances over the rough terrain of Australia in punishing temperatures—and one that could do so without barking at the cattle and startling them.

Blue merle Highland Collies were bred with wild Dingos in 1840, producing Hal’s Heelers. Other breeds were crossed including the Bull Terrier , Dalmatian , and Black and Tan Kelpie . The resulting dogs had all the endurance, ruggedness, instincts, and protectiveness needed to pull off the job.

As the dogs became increasingly vital to the cattle industry of Queensland, they gained the name Queensland Blue Heeler. They later became known as Australian Heeler, and then Australian Cattle Dog. They debuted in the United States in the 80s.