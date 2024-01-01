Australian Cattle dog breed sitting tall in front of a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

30 to 45 pounds

height

7 to 20 inches

family

Livestock

Parents of small children will immediately recognize the Australian Cattle Dog as the basis for the popular Australian television show, “Bluey.” (Bluey’s last name on the show is Heeler, nodding to the dog’s other name, the Australian Blue Heeler.) These dogs have a moderate build that gives them endurance, speed, and extreme agility, all nodding to their history as cattle herding dogs. 

 

Their gait is tireless and they are capable of quick and sudden movements. A water-resistant coat has developed over time to help them work, no matter the weather. Even as family pets, Australian Cattle Dogs require an intense amount of physical and mental stimulation. 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

