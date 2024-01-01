American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier dog breed sitting panting against a white background
American Pit Bull Terrier dog breed sitting panting against a white background

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

24 to 120 pounds

height

14 to 27 inches

family

Terrier

The American Pit Bull Terrier is a sweet-natured and affectionate dog when trained properly.  People are surprised to hear that “Pit Bull” is not actually a dog breed, but refers to a collection of bully breeds such as the Staffordshire Bull TerrierAmerican Staffordshire Terrier, and American Bulldog. These breeds all share physical characteristics including broad heads and stocky bodies. They can be strong-willed and stubborn, but equally clownish and exuberant. 

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

