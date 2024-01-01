The American Pit Bull Terrier is a sweet-natured and affectionate dog when trained properly. People are surprised to hear that “Pit Bull” is not actually a dog breed, but refers to a collection of bully breeds such as the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, and American Bulldog. These breeds all share physical characteristics including broad heads and stocky bodies. They can be strong-willed and stubborn, but equally clownish and exuberant.