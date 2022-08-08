American Hairless Terrier

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
American Hairless Terriers
American Hairless Terriers

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

12 to 16 pounds

height

12 to 16 inches

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

12 to 16 pounds

height

12 to 16 inches

family

Terrier

The American Hairless Terrier is a small, well-muscled and active terrier that can either be of the hairless or coated variety. Although the breed’s ancestors hunted rodents, the American Hairless Terrier is unsuited for hunting due to his lack of coat on the hairless variety. His keen hunting instinct, however, remains intact.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

teaching a dog to stay

Teach your dog to stay, the fun and easy way

“Stay” is a command that tells your dog to remain stationary where you place them until they are released. This can be used in correlation with a movement command such as “sit” or “down” to help the dog know what is expected of them.

Similar Breed