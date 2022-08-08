American Hairless TerrierView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The American Hairless Terrier is a small, well-muscled and active terrier that can either be of the hairless or coated variety. Although the breed’s ancestors hunted rodents, the American Hairless Terrier is unsuited for hunting due to his lack of coat on the hairless variety. His keen hunting instinct, however, remains intact.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.