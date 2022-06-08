Military Dog Adoption
Military dog adoption uniquely allows civilians to rehome military working dogs. Military working dogs are also known as, MWD. In brief, these dogs are especially unique as they're retired from serving.
Notably retired from duty, military working dogs are now on a special mission, by all means, to find a forever home. To point out, before 2000, military war dogs were euthanized or given to an allied army. In 2000, President Clinton significantly signed a law approving military dog adoption.
|Military Working Dogs May Have:
|Assisted in law enforcement.
|Helped in agricultural tasks.
|Helped with bomb-sniffing.
|Aided with search and rescue.
|Served as mission scouts.
|Completed war tasks.
|Helped in drug detection.
|Worked as field or training dogs.
|Employed as therapy dogs.
Military Dog Adoption FAQs
QUESTION: Do military working dogs have a set of skills?
ANSWER: Yes and as a result of the inability of performing those learned skills, consequently military dogs are no longer cut out for military lifestyles.
QUESTION: Do retired military working dogs still receive military benefits?
ANSWER: All in all, after a military dog is adopted, MWDs lose benefits. In other words, pet parents considering military dog adoption are responsible for any health issues.
QUESTION: Is military working dog adoption available through the U.S. Air Force site?
ANSWER: Considering military working dog adoption? In that case, speak to a US Air Force representative.
Military Working Dog Foster Program: (210) – 671 – 3686
Military Working Dog Adoptions Program: (210) – 671 - 3153
QUESTION: Does a military dog adoption entail rehabilitation of the canine?
ANSWER: In effect, many military dogs retire with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For this reason, they need a safe and neutral environment.
QUESTION: Don’t all military working dogs need homes upon retirement?
ANSWER: Surprisingly, 90% of MWDs end up with their handlers. After which, a few military working dogs are available for the most part available for adoption.
QUESTION: Should I expect retired military working dogs to be a particular breed and young?
ANSWER: Overall the available MWDs for working dog adoption are altogether between 10 and 12 years old. To be noted, German Shepards, Labrador Retrievers, and Belgian Malinois are popular.
Retired Service Dog Adoption Process
Military dog adoption is possible, although it is necessary to practice patience and specifically follow the rules.
1) Check the Mission K9 Rescue website: for their availability of MWDs.
2) Review the adoption forms and answer all of the questions appropriately.
3) Meet Expectations: In brief, most MWD dogs aren’t for kids under five years old. Due to each facility's requirements, to be noted, you must meet their standards. In specific, TSA requires a fenced yard, no intention to move within six months, adherence to ordinances, medical, and training.
4) Visit a Facility: Given these points, make an appointment to visit a facility in the hope to interact with a MWD.
5) Rehome a MWD: Interested in adopting a military working dog and in particular, learning more about military dog adoption? Call the Lackland Air Force site.
6) Pick up your MWD: For one thing, bring a crate and a leash for your MWD's safe transit.
Items a pet parent may need for their MWD in the long run:
- MWD adoption application
- Leash
- Dog crate
- Identification
Meet the MWD Adoption Suitability Checklist:
- Past Experience: That is to say, do you have prior experience with dogs?
- Fenced Yard: In particular, is there a secured fenced yard in your home? If not, how will the dog get exercise and go to the toilet?
- Background Check: Provide two forms of identification and two references.
- Describe Tenants: In detail, provide everyone's age and describe any other pets.
- Do You Rent Or Own:If renting, given these points, provide reasonable proof of your landlord’s consent to have a dog.
- Explain the Dog's Details: With attention to the dog, where will he sleep at your home? How frequently will he be home alone? For this reason, where will he stay when you’re gone?
- Provide Vet's Details: That is to say provide the contact information for your Veterinarian.
Military Working Dog Adoption - Tips
- Shorten Your Wait Time: If you're open to adopting any breed.
- Learn Proper Handling Techniques: Generally speaking, military working dogs have around $40,000 to $50,000 worth of training to certainly ensure their thorough preparation for duty. Speak to the facility with attention to proper handling techniques.
- Honor thy Word: To explain, federal law particularly prosecutes MWD contracts that aren't honored.
- Waived Adoption Fee: Another key point important to realize is that the pet parent is responsible for travel cost.
- Military and Police Handler Preference: The original dog handler specifically has priority in adoptions whenever possible.
Retired Military Adoption Sites
To sum up, these notable military and law enforcement sites are tremendous in spirit and service. In sum, they provide civilians as well as Vets with retired service dogs adoptions.
1) Saveavet.org – In this case, Saveavet.org is an active military and law enforcement working dog rescue.
2) VetsAdoptPets.org – In detail, Vetsadoptpets.org ultimately allows users the ability to specifically check out TSA adoption possibilities.
3) Solidersbestfriend.org – On the whole, Soildersbestfriend.org is markedly pairing PTSD veterans along with retired military service dogs.