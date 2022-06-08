Reading Time: 3 mins, 38 secs.

Military dog adoption uniquely allows civilians to rehome military working dogs. Military working dogs are also known as, MWD. In brief, these dogs are especially unique as they're retired from serving.

Notably retired from duty, military working dogs are now on a special mission, by all means, to find a forever home. To point out, before 2000, military war dogs were euthanized or given to an allied army. In 2000, President Clinton significantly signed a law approving military dog adoption.

Military Working Dogs May Have: Assisted in law enforcement. Helped in agricultural tasks. Helped with bomb-sniffing. Aided with search and rescue. Served as mission scouts. Completed war tasks. Helped in drug detection. Worked as field or training dogs. Employed as therapy dogs.

Military Dog Adoption FAQs

QUESTION: Do military working dogs have a set of skills?

ANSWER: Yes and as a result of the inability of performing those learned skills, consequently military dogs are no longer cut out for military lifestyles.

QUESTION: Do retired military working dogs still receive military benefits?

ANSWER: All in all, after a military dog is adopted, MWDs lose benefits. In other words, pet parents considering military dog adoption are responsible for any health issues.

QUESTION: Is military working dog adoption available through the U.S. Air Force site?

ANSWER: Considering military working dog adoption? In that case, speak to a US Air Force representative.

Military Working Dog Foster Program: (210) – 671 – 3686

Military Working Dog Adoptions Program: (210) – 671 - 3153

QUESTION: Does a military dog adoption entail rehabilitation of the canine?

ANSWER: In effect, many military dogs retire with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For this reason, they need a safe and neutral environment.

QUESTION: Don’t all military working dogs need homes upon retirement?

ANSWER: Surprisingly, 90% of MWDs end up with their handlers. After which, a few military working dogs are available for the most part available for adoption.

QUESTION: Should I expect retired military working dogs to be a particular breed and young?

ANSWER: Overall the available MWDs for working dog adoption are altogether between 10 and 12 years old. To be noted, German Shepards, Labrador Retrievers, and Belgian Malinois are popular.