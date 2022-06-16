Cat Fur Colors

Cats come in such a beautiful array of colors and patterns! And, each specific breed sports its own unique combinations as well. It’s nearly impossible to define every color-pattern-breed combination but there are some common colors and patterns that appear frequently in purebred and mixed breed cats alike.

Solid Colors

According to the Cat Fancier’s Association (CFA), all cats’ coats and patterns stem from the dominant colors of either black or red. After that, the “dilutes” (lighter versions of the color) are blue and cream.

There are also white cats, which are a bit more complicated when it comes to genetics. White is not actually a color, it is “The gene that results in a white cat is one that allows a “cover” or “mask” of white to hide the true color of the cat. Many white cats are born with a spot of color on their heads, and that color will indicate the true color of the cat.”