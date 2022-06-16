Are Cats Dangerous?

Cats have an ominous reputation; one that is sadly undeserved. If you listen to old stories, you may be shocked to hear these friendly little creatures are supposedly responsible for crimes like "stealing a baby's breath." (See more about common cat myths.) But Drew Weigner, DVM, a board-certified feline specialist and hospital director of The Cat Doctor clinic in greater Atlanta takes issue with the old wives' tales. “A vaccinated, well-cared for, vetted, indoor cat is generally not a dangerous pet,” he says.

Cats, Babies and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Mysterious crib death, now called Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), was once thought to be the fault of the cat. It was believed the pet smothered the infant while the child slept. Until recently even the medical community blamed cats for SIDS. Published in 1905, the following explanation came from The British Journal of Children’s Diseases: “Cats, unlike dogs, evince a partiality for lying on the children's chests in close proximity to their faces, and when that is the case there is a real danger of a fatal termination by suffocation.“ Doctors still don’t fully understand SIDS, but they are now attributing it to multiple other causes -- not cats. According to the Mayo Clinic, these causes include: Brain abnormalities

Low birth weight

Respiratory infection

Babies sleeping on their stomachs or sides

Babies sleeping on soft surfaces

Babies sleeping in the bed with their parents Cats are no longer mentioned as a risk factor. The Mayo Clinic also points out that the most likely victims of SIDS are: Boys

Babies between two and three months of age

African American or Native American

Babies born into families with a history of SIDS

Babies born to mothers under the age of 20

Babies whose mothers smoked or took drugs during pregnancy

Babies whose mothers receive inadequate prenatal care Despite the fact that cats have been exonerated for “stealing a baby’s breath,” Dr. Weigner says you should never leave any pet in a room alone with a baby. “It’s just common sense.”