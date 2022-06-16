4 Must-Know Tips for Preventing Kidney Failure in Cats

As a leading cause of death in cats, kidney failure is one of the most dreaded diseases pet parents may face. While many cases are unpredictable and therefore difficult to prevent, knowing the risk factors and early signs are some of the best ways to catch kidney failure in its earliest stages. Acute vs. Chronic Kidney Failure in Cats Kidney failure falls into two main categories: acute and chronic. Acute kidney failure is an abrupt onset of kidney damage, usually the result of toxins, infection or shock. Felines may present with a sudden onset of vomiting, weakness and dehydration. The cat may produce excessive urine or no urine at all, depending on how the kidney was damaged. Bloodwork often shows very elevated kidney enzymes and poorly concentrated urine. Acute renal failure is more common in younger cats than the chronic form. Chronic kidney failure is more insidious. Though the exact causes are uncertain, chronic kidney failure is the result of an accumulation of injuries to the nephrons, which are the functional units of the kidney. These injuries may be due to a history of acute kidney failure, genetic disease, infection or the result of a long term, poorly understood inflammatory process. While the kidney can compensate for a good amount of injury, kidney failure becomes evident once two-thirds of the nephrons have been damaged.

The Symptoms of Kidney Failure in Cats In its early stages, felines with chronic kidney disease look and act normal and is only discovered as an incidental finding during routine or preanesthetic bloodwork. As the disease progresses, cat parents may notice the more classic clinical signs such as: increased drinking and urination, vomiting, weight loss and bad breath. Bloodwork and urinalysis confirms the diagnosis. The kidneys also help regulate blood pressure, so it is common for cats with kidney failure to also suffer from hypertension. Treatment for Kidney Failure in Cats With aggressive therapy, acute renal failure can be corrected in about 40% of cases. Certain toxicoses, such as ethylene glycol antifreeze toxicity, carry a poorer prognosis with only a 10% survival rate. Hospitalization and intravenous fluid therapy with supportive care of additional symptoms are the hallmarks of therapy for this disease. Chronic renal failure is an irreversible disease. The damage to the kidney cannot be fixed. Treatment goals for this form of kidney disease focus on slowing the progression of disease, in some cases for years. Diets with modified levels of protein and phosphorous are considered key elements of treatment, as is maintaining hydration with subcutaneous fluids as needed. In later stages of the disease, many felines benefit from blood pressure medication as well as medications to help with secondary gastrointestinal upset. Prevention of Kidney Failure in Cats Cat parents can best prevent acute kidney failure by being aware of the most common preventable causes, including: