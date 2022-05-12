Panleukopenia Fact Sheet for Cat Parents

What is panleukopenia?

Panleukopenia, which is sometimes mistakenly referred to as "feline distemper," is a parvovirus very similar in structure to canine parvovirus. It is highly contagious and extremely resistant to disinfectants and temperature extremes. Strains of the virus can infect not only domestic cats but also all other members of the feline family as well as raccoons and minks.

How is it transmitted?

Transmission of the panleukopenia virus occurs either through direct contact between cats or through contact with "fomites," common surfaces where the bug can survive for a year or more. Litter boxes, food bowls, cages, and hands are all fomites, and infected cats can shed the virus through vomit, feces, and other bodily secretions. Proper scrubbing and disinfection can help ensure that the virus will not be passed on to other cats through contaminated items.

What are the signs?

The panleukopenia virus attacks and destroys white blood cells, weakening the immune system and putting the cat at great risk of contracting secondary infections. Rapidly dividing cells in the gastrointestinal tract, lymphoid tissues, and cerebellum can also succumb to the virus. While some cats die suddenly without showing any signs of the disease, others suffer severe symptoms, including fever, fluctuating temperatures, depression, lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration. Lethargy is a big warning sign, and infected cats often droop their heads over their water bowls, thirsty but unable to drink.