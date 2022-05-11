Liver Disease in Cats – Causes, Symptoms, & Treatment

If you see yellow in the whites of your cat’s eyes, take action immediately. This yellowing — known as jaundice — could be an indicator of liver disease and must be taken seriously. What Causes Liver Disease in Cats? [The liver has a lot of jobs to do in a cat’s body. Some of its work includes metabolizing fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, and storing vitamins and minerals. In all, it has more than a thousand duties. And because of its numerous tasks, the liver is prone to damage from a variety of systems within the body. Here are some of the more common causes of liver disease in cats: Fatty liver syndrome, which can be caused by rapid weight loss

Bacterial or viral infections

Lymphoma

Poisoning

Heart disease

Birth defects

Advanced age Symptoms of Liver Disease in Cats

The indicators of liver disease in cats can be a bit ambiguous because they are similar to symptoms of many other diseases and illnesses. They include lethargy, loss of appetite, dehydration, weight loss, vomiting or diarrhea, and fever. More symptoms of the more severe disease might include seizures, high fever, dark urine, and a distended abdomen. If you notice that these changes in your cat are accompanied by a yellowing of the eyes (and sometimes the tongue, gums, or skin), then that’s an indicator there may be a problem with his liver. Of course, any of the other symptoms are still enough to warrant a trip to your cat’s veterinarian. Even if all signs point toward liver disease, your veterinarian can’t provide a definitive diagnosis without a blood test. Treatments for Liver Disease in Cats Finding the Right Treatments The liver is a regenerative organ, and in some cases of liver disease, it can heal itself. However, while the organ is not functioning properly, it is important to focus on your cat’s nutrition and any symptoms he may be experiencing.