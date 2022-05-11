Callie Harris, DVM, Nestle Purina Pet Care

Cats master the picture of good health so it’s hard to tell when an illness is serious. Cat diarrhea is one of those conditions. Acute diarrhea is common and can be self-limiting but If it lasts longer than 24 hours it may be a sign of a health problem and the diarrhea may require medical treatment.

What causes diarrhea in cats?

Most cat parents have had to deal with gastrointestinal issues, often resulting in diarrhea. It’s important to know that cat diarrhea is not a disease, it’s a sign of an underlying health issue or disease. A cat exhibits only two forms of diarrhea that will either be acute (sudden) or chronic (ongoing).

Acute Diarrhea causes:

Dietary indiscretion Stress Toxin Viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection Rickettsia or flea-borne spotted fever Ingesting foreign bodies Medications such as laxatives or even some antibiotics Chemotherapeutic drugs Non-gastrointestinal systemic disease (such as liver, kidney, or heart disease)

Chronic Diarrhea Causes:

Food allergy Intolerance to macronutrients in food, e.g.: carbohydrates Bacteria & Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) Parasites Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency Neoplasia/cancer Non-gastrointestinal systemic disease (such as liver, kidney, or heart disease)

What are the signs of diarrhea?

Diarrhea in cats can be a passing condition that may resolve within 24 hours depending on the cause. As a pet parent, it is important to observe your cat’s behavior during the day and contact a veterinarian as soon as possible if symptoms worsen.

A veterinarian may determine either small bowel or large bowel issue causing diarrhea, depending on which of the following symptoms the cat is presenting.

Small bowel symptoms of diarrhea in cats:

Weight loss

Poor body condition

Vomiting

Borborygmus, better known as an intestinal rumbling

Excessive gas

Large bowel symptoms of diarrhea in cats:

Mucous blood

Severe cramping

Abdominal discomfort

Straining to poop

Tenesmus (rectal cramping to evacuate the bowel, even when it’s empty)

Which type of diarrhea does your cat have?

There are many causes of diarrhea in cats. Most pet parents are familiar with only the watery or liquid-like cat diarrhea. There is more than one type of cat diarrhea that can affect healthy intestinal function.

To evaluate the health of a cat’s gastrointestinal system, veterinarian measure consistency against a fecal scoring chart.

Cat diarrhea is determined as a result of an inability to absorb electrolytes to sufficiently regulate and maintain cells. The loss of nutrients, water, and chemicals cause fecal material to move through the intestine too quickly.

When a cat has diarrhea, it may be a one-off sign of a gastrointestinal issue or one of many symptoms that there is a bigger health problem.