5 Common Colon Problems in Cats

Some body parts are easy to talk about. Take ears, for example: they’re easy to visualize, accessible for quick examination and furry to boot. The colon, on the other hand, presents a little more of a challenge. While it often takes no more than a trip to the litter box to realize something is amiss with the large intestine, cat parents sometimes find it hard to discuss the topic of their feline’s elimination issues. Which is a shame, because colon issues are fairly common in cats. Here are five common cat colon complaints:

1) Acute colitis

Diarrhea that seemingly pops up out of nowhere is one of the leading causes of visits to the veterinarian. It is most commonly seen in young cats, cats in high stress or cramped environments, and outdoor felines, but any cat can be afflicted. Stress, parasites, diet and infectious agents are all common causes of the occasional bout of diarrhea.

In these cases, a sample of the stool is evaluated to check for parasites. Most uncomplicated cases resolve with a bland diet and medication, as directed by the veterinarian. Cases lasting over two weeks may require additional testing.

2) Lymphocytic Plasmacytic Colitis

Chronic diarrhea, that lasting longer than three weeks, may be indicative of an inflammatory bowel condition in cats called lymphocytic-plasmacytic colitis. In affected felines, two types of cells- lymphocytes and plasma cells- overgrow in the walls of the colon, leading to inflammation and signs such as poorly formed stools, straining to defecate, or blood in the stool. A biopsy is the only way to definitively diagnose the condition. Once diagnosed, felines are often managed with a combination of dietary changes and medical therapy.