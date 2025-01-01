Part of the allure of cats is their mysterious side, and wild cats paint a particularly enigmatic picture. While owning a wildcat as a pet is illegal, there are several domestic cat breeds that deliver on the same aesthetic but with a playful, affectionate attitude. From the dazzling Toyger to the athletic Bengal, these breeds give cat lovers untamed beauty and domesticated manners.

While they might look wild, cats that look like tigers are anything but (although some breeds’ temperament may swing more rambunctious). Here are some of the most popular wildcat breeds and how to care for them.

Can Pet Cats Look Like Tigers?

A wild-looking cat can be appealing, and some large cat breeds can look like jaguars, leopards, and cougars, and be fully domesticated. While their striking appearance is impossible to ignore, it's crucial to remember that these are still pets who need dedicated owners. Some cats that look like tigers might need a lot of mental and physical stimulation, and other breeds can get by with less. Understanding a cat breed’s specific needs is key to having a happy and healthy cat.

11 Cat Breeds That Look Like Tigers, Leopards, and Other Wild Cats

Several breeds have cats that look like leopards or cats that look like lions, or even cats that look like cheetahs, such as:

Savannah Cat: The Savannah cat looks like it would be at home on the African plains. It resembles a sleek wild cat, or sometimes can even resemble a tiger. This large, spotted, and short-haired hybrid cat is the result of crossing domestic cats with African servals. Savannahs are bouncing with energy, inquisitive, and demand generous attention and playtime. They are known for their remarkable agility and intelligence, and some can even behave tiger-like. Their grooming needs vary, and they are generally active and playful companions, perfect for owners with plenty of space and time. Bombay Cat : If a mini black panther is more your speed, look no further than the black Bombay cat. This breed boasts a kohl coat and mesmerizing copper eyes, channeling their wild counterpart. Bombays love spending quality time with their people, making them wonderful family companions. They are playful but also easygoing, though a chatty reputation does mean they enjoy speaking their mind. Abyssinian Cat : For domestic cats that look like tigers, look no further than the Abyssinian. They have an athletic build and a unique coat. Color bands each hair, resulting in their famous speckled appearance. Abyssinians buzz with energy and are constantly on the go with jumping, running, and climbing, paying homage to their African wildcat ancestry. Despite their active nature, they keep surprisingly quiet. Expect big brains as well as a cheerful, affectionate demeanor. Toyger Cat : Resembling tigers, these stunning felines are meticulously bred miniatures of their wild counterparts, showcasing a muscular build draped in bold orange and black stripes. Toygers boast outgoing personalities and are sweet companions. While they require lots of physical activity, many are happy to embrace harnessed leash walks. They can be opinionated and like to express those opinions through playful antics or vocalizations. Bengal Cat : The Bengal cat lives up to the name. Their spotted coats can mirror leopard or tiger stripes. The breed is a cross between the Asian leopard cat with domestic cats. Bengals are highly energetic with happy spirits, making them entertaining and loquacious companions. They love to jump, so be prepared to be surprised by them. Their short coats are generally low maintenance. Chausie Cat: The Chausie is a larger mixed cat breed. They look tiger-like and have pointed ears and angled legs. They have a solid black coat, a brown-ticked tabby coat, or occasionally a black grizzled tabby pattern. Chausie cats are friendly and enthusiastic. They love playtime and mental stimulation, and without it, they can become restless. Pixie-Bob Cat : A natural bobtail can be found on the Pixie-Bob Cat. They have spotted tabby coats and a wild look. These cats that look like bobcats are energetic, fun, and outgoing felines. They are a short-haired breed that does not require a lot of grooming. Egyptian Mau Cat : The Egyptian Mau spots make it look like a wild cat, even though they are a domesticated cat. They are agile and remarkably fast, moving like their distant cheetah relatives. Outgoing and loving, they thrive on human interaction. Owners should have a lot of energy to match theirs. Serengeti Cat: While you might think the Serengeti cat hails from Africa, they are originated in California. They were, however, created to resemble an African serval. Medium in size with short hair, they are a mix between Oriental Shorthairs and Bengals. They are bursting with energy and are very agile, making an obstacle course out of your home. Cheetoh Cat: A new and rare breed, Cheetoh cats have only been around since the early 2000s. They are a mix of Bengals and Ocicats. They look like a wild cheetah but are fully domesticated. Spots range from golden to silver on these medium-sized, athletic cats. Ocicat Cat : A happy breeding accident, the Ocicat is a wild-looking, leopard-like cat. They are muscular and medium to large. These short-haired cats are exotic-looking but with all the love to give of a friendly domesticated cat. However, like wild cats, they like to stalk—only they stalk you around the house instead of prey.

What Are Cats That Look Like Tigers Called?

There are a few breeds of cats that look like miniature tigers. Bengals, Egyptian Maus, Savannah cats, and Ocicats are a few that have that signature striped look. House cats that look like tigers have a wide range of personalities beneath their wild coats, so check into each breed’s characteristics individually to find out which is right for you. Coincidentally, many of these breeds are also cats that look like leopards.

Caring for “Tiger” Cat Breeds

Those wild, good looks come with a certain level of care and consideration, especially since many run on impressive energy levels and are big brainiacs. To keep your miniature jungle cat thriving:

Ensure they get plenty of mental and physical stimulation. These smart, active felines are no couch potatoes. Provide a variety of interactive toys, like wand teasers to mimic prey or puzzle feeders that challenge their brains and make them hunt for kibble. You can also provide vertical climbing opportunities for breeds that like to jump and climb through cat trees, cat-friendly shelving, and wall-mounted perches. If you have the space, an enclosed outdoor cat run or catio can work wonders for tuckering out some of these breeds. Alternatively, some could walk on a leash and see the world that way. Give them a good foundation. A balanced diet , good dental, eye, and ear care, regular grooming, and routine vet checkups are all part of keeping a cat healthy and happy. Know breed-specific health conditions. Be aware of breed-specific health conditions, such as heart disease, which is found in Bengals and Savannahs. These breeds are also prone to eye issues.

The Personality of Pet Cats That Look Like Tigers

Despite their ferocious appearance, cats that look like tigers generally display the temperament of a fully domesticated cat. Bred to be loving, playful, and trainable companions, they’re perfectly suited for a home environment.

However, their unique heritage can translate into some common personality traits, such as:

Lots of energy. Cats that look like leopards or tigers can often have overwhelming amounts of energy, akin to a toddler. Adequate mental and physical stimulation can help tire them out. Some, like Toyger cats, might even enjoy leash walking.

Big brains. Many cats that look like wild cats are highly intelligent. They will need mental stimulation to help calm them down and keep them from acting out.

Full dance cards. Social to a fault, these cats love to interact with their humans.

Tons of affection. Many cats that look like leopards would classify touch as one of their love languages. They seek closeness and are highly affectionate.

Robust opinions. Cats that look like tigers are often talkative and vocal. They’ll speak their minds with an array of chirps, trills, and meows.

Adopting a Cat That Looks Like a Tiger

Pet cats with wild looks are alluring companions. To truly thrive, these magnificent felines need engaged owners who understand their unique spirits and health needs. Provide dedicated care, and you'll welcome textbook loyal, playful, and beloved family members into your home.

Conclusion

If you’re thinking about adopting cats that look like tigers for the first time, it’s important to know their personality traits as well as their looks. If you’re ready to adopt, it’s time to start thinking about the fun stuff—cat names!

For more expert tips and information on other cat breeds, explore additional cat and kitten breed type articles.