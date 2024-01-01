Sitting side view of a Pixiebob cat breed with big eyes looking a the camera against a white background
Built for strength and agility, Pixie-Bob cats have a muscular body and a distinctive spotted coat that resembles a miniature version of the North American Bobcat. Their short or long, thick coat adds to their robust look. While they share some physical traits with their wild namesake, it's important to remember that Pixie-Bobs are fully domesticated cats.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 2 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

