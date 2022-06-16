Best Cat & Cute Kitten Names
Are you looking for just the right name for your new cat? We’ve got all the inspiration you need to pick a pawsitively pawesome cat name.
So you have a new cat, but you want to find a name that suits her to the nines. You’ve come to the right place! Cat names can convey a cat’s personality, behavior, or appearance — and sometimes even your own.
Whether you’re looking for a popular, wacky, nerdy, silly, inventive, or international name, our collection of the best cat names and best kitten names around is sure to get your creative juices flowing.
Petcentric’s Treasure Trove of Cat Names
Looking for some unique kitty names? Check out our Unique Pet Names for Extraordinary Pets, covering everything from colors and numbers to space and science.
For silly cat name ideas (what were they thinking?) based on the rich and famous, favorite authors, food, and names for sibling pets, check out our Silly Pet Names.
If you’re looking for names with a more international flavor, try our 9 International Cat Names for Your Worldly Feline.
Our list of Wacky Pet Names contains some bonus tips for coming up with even more inventive names yourself.
Nerdy Kitten Names
Nerdy monikers make for some funny cat names. That’s why you should consider these nerdy cat names!
There’s no denying it. Nerdiness is very in. So why not consider some funny cat names to reflect your cat’s — and your own — inner nerd?
Whether you and your cat are just a little bit nerdy or totally off the deep end, geeky monikers make for some awesome and interesting pet names.
Throwback Nerd Names
Poindexter: The ultimate old-school nerd name.
Sheldon: The perfect name for your brainy feline sidekick.
Milton: This name is so nerdy it’s almost cool.
Cornelius: A nerdy name that hearkens all the way back to the Roman era.
Gertrude: If your kitty reminds you of your great aunt, you can call her Gertie for short!
Myrtle: For a cuddly cat, this name fits like a cozy old sweater.
Tribute Nerd Names
Zelda: This video game-inspired name makes a great cat name — especially if your kitty is “legendary.”
Boba: The Star Wars universe is bursting with great nerd names like this one.
Uhura: A great name for a classic Trekkie. Or, for those Next Generation fans, try Worf for the cat with some inner Klingon.
Tardis: If your cat seems to transcend space and time, why not give her a Dr. Who moniker?
Dr. Zaius: If apes can be doctors, cats can, too!
Inara: If you’re a Firefly fan, this is the perfect name for your out-of-this-world kitty.
Science Nerd Names
Newton: Pay homage to one of the most influential scientists of all time.
Comet: For nerdy kitties who are as mysterious as the cosmos!
Q: Short for quantum, it makes a great name for a smaller kitty.
Bit: Go back to computing basics with this name, short for “binary digit.”
Turing: No nerd would be complete without a computer, so why not name your cat after one of the fathers of digital computing, Alan Turing?
Plato: A very fitting name for a philosophical feline.
Sweet and Cute Kitten Names
Here are 20 creative and cute cat names for felines of all ages.
Sometimes, a Classic Cat Calls for a Classic Name
Ohso Purrfect: The purr-fect name for a purr-fectly sweet cat!
Kitty O’Meowly: This name has a hint of Irish luck.
Half-Pint: Half the size, double the goodness.
Dainty Mae: A pretty name for a pretty cat.
Lucy Blue Belle: For a classic southern lady.
Rosie Posie: As cute as a nursery rhyme.
A Name Fit for a King or Queen
Princess Sparkle Paws: For a lovely girl with a personality that truly sparkles.
Lovely Lady Lulu: The delightful sound of alliteration!
Prince Puddin’: For a cat that’s royal and decadent.
Duchess Honeysuckle: For a feline full of grace.
Sir Cattington III: A true gentleman’s feline.
Lady Fluffy: For an adorable girl with a regal air.
For Those Sweet-As-Sugar Felines
Butterbean: Perfect for an adorable orange Tabby.
Chocolate Truffles: Nothing is sweeter than chocolate, except maybe a kitty with this name.
Twinkle Star: For a cat as magical as the night sky.
Sweet E. Pie: A bit of formality for a seriously sweet kitten.
For the Furry Socialite
Little Miss Mew-Mew: As sweet as Miss Muffet on her tuffet.
Mister McWhiskers: Keeping it simple and classy.
Mr. Fuzzy Pants: This one needs no explanation.
Madame Purr-lina: For a kitty with a purr as precious as a strand of pearls.
A sweet cat deserves an equally sweet cat name. One of the best parts of naming a kitty is spending some bonding time getting to know her personality before you pick the perfect moniker.
Popular Kitten Names
To find the most popular kitten names, we turned to VetStreet. They looked over the 652,536 kitten names in their database and came up with the following, from least to most popular: Daisy, Gracie, Lily, Nala, Callie, Chloe, Kitty, Lucy, Bella, and Luna for female kittens, and Kitty, Tiger, Jack, Smokey, Simba, Milo, Leo, Max, Charlie, and Oliver for male kittens.
To see the most popular cat names check out our list.
Friskies® Cat Name Generator
Want to see some completely unpredictable, off-the-wall cat names? Our friends at Friskies created the Friskies Cat Name Generator to help you do just that. Answer three basic questions about your feline and their cat name generator will output some really unusual names for your consideration. Here are a few examples we were able to get out of it: Whiskerich, Howchow, and Ruggy Duggy. Not bad!
We hope this collection of cat names and tips will help you find a name for your new cat that you’ll absolutely love. Share the cat names of your furry friends with us in the comments!