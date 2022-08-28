When asked what breed their striped cat is, many people reply with "Tabby." However, like many common cat monikers (Tuxedo, Tortoiseshell, Calico, etc.) "Tabby" refers to the coat pattern, not a specific breed of cat. In fact, every feline has the tabby gene, but it does not present in the coat of every cat. To make things even more interesting, there are five types of Tabby markings: classic, mackerel, spotted, ticked and patched.

Tabbies are known for their stripes, swirls and spots, making up one of seemingly infinite color and pattern combinations. Their coats have one dominant color and stripes in the brown and black color families. Brown mackerel markings are most frequently seen.

Tabbies can easily be identified by their sweet nature and the legendary capital 'M' on their furry forehead.

Because many different breeds of cats sport the tabby coat, it's hard to generalize about their personalities. However, chances are almost certain that there’s a tabby for any type of family, including those with children and other pets.