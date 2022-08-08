Sphynx / Hairless Cats
Sphynx / Hairless Cats

Finding pets for you...

The most distinctive feature of this cat is its appearance of hairlessness. The Sphynx is of medium size and body conformation with surprising weight for its size. The body feels warm and soft to the touch, with a skin texture akin to either a soft peach or a smooth nectarine. The Sphynx is sweet-tempered, lively, and amenable to handling.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 1 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Giving cat a bath

How to Survive Giving Your Cat a Bath

In the wild, there are many big cats that actually enjoy being in the water. Tigers, leopards and lions all like to soak, most likely because their usual habitat is in a hot environment and it helps cool them off. Domestic cats may have evolved to dislike water because most breeds have coats that absorb rather than deflect moisture. It's harder for them to get dry after they're soaked.

cat-conjunctivitis

How to Teach a Cat Tricks

By Jennifer Sellers, Petfinder contributor

Similar Breeds