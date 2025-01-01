A yellow cat can be sunshine embodied, from a cheerful temperament to a golden-colored coat. Yellow cats are a common occurrence in some breeds, such as Maine Coon Cats and Oriental Cats. There are some misconceptions about yellow cats and how they get their sunny coloring, so in this article, we’ll explain what yellow cats are, how they get their coat colors, popular yellow cat breeds, and more.

What is a Yellow Cat?

Yellow cats are gorgeous and striking, but the name “yellow cat” isn’t quite what it seems. There isn’t a strict yellow color for cats, but more of a range of warm colors that include orange, ginger, cream, and some light brown tones. They are often called “marmalade cats” because they look similar to marmalade jam in color. The shades can range from butter yellow to a deep, rich Garfield-style orange.

Are Yellow Cats Rare?

A yellow cat’s coloring is dependent on genetics and breed. Yellow is a coat color—or in this case, a family of colors—and not a particular breed of cat. Some yellow cats might be rare, and others might not. Each combination will depend on the individual cat’s genes.

Are All Yellow Cats Male?

Another misinterpretation is that all yellow felines are male cats. This misconception is due to the fact that orange tabby cats are more likely to be male thanks to how their genes get passed down, ultimately affecting coat color. Female yellow cats and yellow tabby cats do exist!

9 Popular Yellow Cat Breeds

Yellow cats are not a breed but rather just the designation of the cat’s coat color. There are a lot of breeds that can produce yellow-hued cats. Keep in mind that each breed and each cat will have different colorings and markings depending on genetics, but there are some breeds where golden-colored cats are more common.

Maine Coon Cat The Maine Coon Cat is a large cat. Its coat can be any one of 64 color combinations, including yellow or yellow-and-white. Their yellow coats tend to be warm and buttery. Famous for having a dog-like personality, Yellow Maine Coon Cats love to shadow their owners and even enjoy playing fetch. They generally make good family cats. Persian Cat Persian Cats have flat faces and long, flowing coats. Elegant and graceful, their yellow hues can run from rich golden to pale cream. Yellow Persian Cats could even have copper or gold eyes. Calm, docile, and expert at lounging, they do well with owners who need easygoing, low-maintenance cats. Because of their flat faces, they can be prone to respiratory diseases. Abyssinian Cat The Abyssinian Cat looks like a mini mountain lion thanks to its ticked coat. Yellow Abyssinian cats typically have warm, rusty tones but they can come in any shade. Energetic and ready to play, they are highly intelligent. They do best in active households where there can be a lot of mental and physical stimulation. Their grooming needs, in contrast, are less high-maintenance. Turkish Angora Cat Turkish Angora Cats can come in a variety of colors, including yellow. Playful, loving, and not afraid to express their opinions, they can keep you on your toes. Yellow Turkish Angora Cats love water and might routinely turn on faucets or try to get in the shower with you. Brushing is a Turkish Angora’s favorite way to bond, so despite having a relatively low-maintenance coat, owners might need to put in significant amounts of grooming time. Manx Cat Manx Cats are tailless cats (or, sometimes cats with very short tails). Yellow Manx can have a golden-hued coat with hair that is either short or long. Playful, outgoing, and ready to nuzzle your legs, yellow Manx Cats love to be in on the action. They adore splashing and jumping as high as they can. American Bobtail Cat While fully domesticated, the American Bobtail Cat has a wild look. Confident, sweet, and adaptable, they can do well in lots of different living situations. They are easygoing but they are not afraid to tell you if there’s an empty bowl. They love attention and will jump in your lap to secure as many cuddles as they need. Somali Cat Similar to an Abyssinian but with longer hair, the Somali Cat can have a yellow coat with a ticked pattern. Curious, full of gusto, and smart, they love to play and climb. Cat trees, toys, and other mental stimulation items will be in heavy rotation with Somali Cats. British Shorthair Cat The British Shorthair Cat has a round face and plush, strokable coat. They can come in lots of different colors, including yellow. Yellow British Shorthair Cats are typically calm and unbothered cats, which makes them great companions for less active households. They do shed quite a bit and will need regular brushing—a bonding activity they love. Oriental Cat Sleek bodies, large ears, and striking colors, including yellow, define the body of the Oriental Cat. They are highly intelligent and can often have strong personalities. They like to chat and aren’t afraid to use their voices. Playful and highly active, they do best with owners who like to be interactive with them and challenge their big brains.

Yellow Cat Personalities

Yellow cats don’t guarantee specific personality traits. Each cat’s behavior and temperament will be dependent on a lot of factors, including breed, environment, and socialization. However, there are some interesting threads that could run through yellow cats and their personalities.

Maybe it’s the cheery colored coat, but owners with yellow kittens and cats swear their cats are more outgoing and friendly. This perception could be due to the fact that many yellow cats are also orange tabbies. Cats with an orange tabby pattern are also often associated with social and unbothered personalities. Specific breeds can also have certain personality traits that lend themselves to the overall reputation of yellow cats being friendly and outgoing:

Maine Coon Cats can be described as gentle giants and as acting dog-like.

Persian Cats tend to be sweet and calm.

British Shorthair Cats are laid-back and don’t mind lounging around the house while you work.

These are just a few examples of some yellow cat personalities that are social and easygoing. Each cat will come with its own temperament and behavior patterns. The only way to know how a cat will behave is to spend lots of quality time with them.

Yellow Cat Eyes

Cats that are yellow can have eye colors that match, including golden, amber, and copper-hued eyes. The genes that determine coat color also determine eye color, which is why some of these color combinations are more prevalent than others. Common cats with yellow eyes include:

Gold , a bright and metallic color that can range from pale in color to a rich hue.

Amber , a honey-like color with warm overtones that is darker than gold but lighter than copper.

Copper, a deep reddish-orange color.

Some yellow cats might have green eyes, such as the Abyssinian. Cat eye colors can change over time as they age, often intensifying and deepening. If you notice your cat’s eye color changing, particularly if their whites get more yellow, it could be a sign of jaundice, which is a liver disease. Schedule a vet appointment if you have any doubts about your cat’s health.

Yellow eyes don’t necessarily mean yellow coats. For example, Russian Blue cats are known for green-gold eyes, but they have silvery-blue coats. Siamese cats have bright blue eyes and can have yellow coats.

Caring for Your Yellow Cat: Health and Lifespan

The basic rules of cat care apply to yellow cats. Regular vet checkups, good dental care, regular grooming, proper nutrition, including a balanced and age-appropriate diet, and mental and physical stimulation are all important elements in keeping your cat healthy and happy. A well-cared-for cat can live up to 18 years, sometimes into their 20s.

There might be some breed-specific health considerations as well, such as:

Maine Coon Cats , which can be prone to hip dysplasia or cardiovascular disease

Persian Cats , which can have respiratory problems due to their flat faces

Manx Cats , which might have spinal issues because of the gene that causes them to have no tail

British Shorthair Cats, which can become obese more easily than other cats

Adopting a Yellow Cat

All cats deserve love and attention, and that comes from having the right family fit. If you are looking to adopt a yellow cat, you should spend plenty of time with them before bringing them home to get to know their personalities, behavioral patterns, and general temperament. Brush up on cat care basics and get in touch with a good vet. Adopting a yellow cat can be a life-changing event, so it’s important to go into it setting yourself—and your cat—up for success.

Conclusion

Yellow-coated cats are gorgeous companions, but the most important factors in finding a cat are a personality and lifestyle fit. Whether you end up with a sunny Maine Coon or a marmalade mixed breed, caring for your cat is a rewarding experience that can bring love and companionship for many years when done right.

If you’re thinking about adopting yellow cat breeds for the first time, it’s important to have this information to make your decision. If you’re ready to adopt, it’s time to start thinking about the fun stuff—cat names!

