Lithe, athletic, and bursting with personality, the Oriental Shorthair cat has a triangular-shaped head and large ears. Their eyes are curious and intelligent, hinting at their insatiable appetite for amusement and play. The coat can be any color except Siamese pointed colors, and the coat is glossy and short. They bond strongly with family members and might single out a family member as the one they’re most devoted to. They can be chaotic at times but in an endearing way.