Domestic Medium Hair Cats & Kittens

The domestic medium hair is a playful cat found in households across the world. This feline is a close cousin to the domestic shorthair and domestic long hair. The big difference? The domestic medium hair has a unique gene that gives it its defining, luxurious mid-length fur. If not for this gene, the domestic shorthair and medium hair would look quite similar. Interestingly, a domestic medium hair can be the offspring of either a domestic shorthair or domestic long hair cat. The opposite is also true: a domestic medium hair can produce either short or long-haired kittens.

Not technically considered a breed, domestic medium hairs are lovingly considered the “mutt” of the cat world. Their signature medium-length, double coat is less common than short fur, and these fuzzier felines tend to be a little larger and heavier than their shorthair cousins.

Due to their genetic variety, medium-haired cats have a wide range of personalities and physical features. Some love cuddles while others prefer their independence, making it easy to come across a cat who is the perfect fit for any family.

You’ll find that U.S. shelters are filled with wonderful medium hair felines all looking for their forever home. They’re easy to find and great to adopt!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 3 in 5

  • Independencelevel 4 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

