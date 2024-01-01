The domestic medium hair is a playful cat found in households across the world. This feline is a close cousin to the domestic shorthair and domestic long hair. The big difference? The domestic medium hair has a unique gene that gives it its defining, luxurious mid-length fur. If not for this gene, the domestic shorthair and medium hair would look quite similar. Interestingly, a domestic medium hair can be the offspring of either a domestic shorthair or domestic long hair cat. The opposite is also true: a domestic medium hair can produce either short or long-haired kittens.
Not technically considered a breed, domestic medium hairs are lovingly considered the “mutt” of the cat world. Their signature medium-length, double coat is less common than short fur, and these fuzzier felines tend to be a little larger and heavier than their shorthair cousins.
Due to their genetic variety, medium-haired cats have a wide range of personalities and physical features. Some love cuddles while others prefer their independence, making it easy to come across a cat who is the perfect fit for any family.
You’ll find that U.S. shelters are filled with wonderful medium hair felines all looking for their forever home. They’re easy to find and great to adopt!
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Personality
Cat lovers around the world won’t have a hard time finding a domestic medium hair that matches their family’s lifestyle. This cat’s mixed genetic pool not only gives them their unique appearance but also produces a range of distinct personalities.
Some domestic medium hairs appreciate generous sessions of love and attention from their pet-parents. Others have a more independent streak. It’s not unusual to find some who are quiet and reserved and others who love to practice their meow and demonstrate their agility.
Domestic medium hairs tend to get along well with children and other pets, especially if they are properly socialized as kittens. They can be quite playful, particularly when young, and will enjoy bonding with their family by playing together with bell cat toys, fun feathers or an indoor cat tree.
Like all cats, make sure you play and touch their ears, face and paws frequently when they are still kittens to help familiarize them with being handled. This gives kittens their best chance to develop into an affectionate and relaxed adult cat.
Physical Attributes
Body
These feline fur balls tend to be a bit heavier than their short-haired cousins. The domestic medium hair ranges anywhere from 11 to 22 pounds and males tend to be bigger than females. They also have slightly longer lifespans, averaging 15 to 17 years. Differences aside, they share a similar medium-sized and muscular build. Their delightful genetic variety gives us furry cats who are slender and long and others who are short and stout.
Domestic medium hair cats have a head that is a bit angular. You’re not likely to notice this because their fur softens the facial shape. Their ears are pointed and upright. Of course, you’ll quickly spot their signature fluffy tail, which has a feathery quality.
A generally healthy cat, like many household felines the domestic medium hair has been known to overeat when allowed to free-feed. Be sure to watch their diet, as overeating can lead to obesity and secondary diseases such as arthritis or diabetes.
The domestic medium hair cat is a beautiful member of the feline family who might steal your heart with a wave of the tail.
Coat
Their defining feature—a silky, medium-length double coat—gives them a fluffy, soft appearance, enticing everyone who sees them to want to cuddle up! Whether a cat welcomes all-night snuggles and couch cuddle sessions will depend on their individual temperament.
The medium hair can vary greatly in fur color. They can be black, orange, gray, or white or any color of the cat-fur rainbow. It’s easy to find them in a single color, two-toned like, tuxedos, or tri-colored calicos. And let’s not forget the tabby! Their coat, while fairly easy to maintain, will benefit from a weekly brushing. Their eyes come in an assortment of green, blue, brown and hazel.
History
Cats first made their way to the Americas when the pilgrims came on the Mayflower, though cats were domesticated long before by the ancient Egyptians, around 2000 BC.
On the voyage to the Americans, the ancestors of the domestic medium hair cat were tasked with the important job of rodent control. They helped protect stored food and helped keep passengers safe from rodent-borne diseases.
Early settlers adopted them as barnyard cats. Countless generations later, the domestic medium hair can be found across the U.S. continent and throughout the world.