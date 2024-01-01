A relative of the domestic short and medium haired cats, the domestic long hair is a sight to behold. With their regal coat measuring anywhere from two to six inches, these cats have a variety of personalities, fitting in a wide array of homes and are the second most popular cats in the U.S.

Because the long hair gene is a recessive trait, only 10% of cats are considered long haired. Domestic long hairs are not a recognized breed, so may have a wide and mixed ancestry. Some domestic long hair cats have tufted ears in addition to their long coats and may share a relative with ear-tufted breeds, like the Maine coon and American bobtail. It’s hypothesized that the domestic long hair dates back 400 years to the wintery regions of the countries of Persia, Russia and Turkey, where long, warm coats helped them survive.

Because domestic long hair cats have a mixed background, each will have a unique temperament—from the stealthy to the cuddly, the domestic long hair is a great choice for any sized family looking to bring a new family member into the household.

Fun fact: the domestic long hair cats are the perfect candidates for fur donation! Their long, thick fur is collected and used to make hair booms used to clean up oil spills, keeping our water and wildlife clean and healthy.