The leggy, limber and statuesque Chausie is a true athlete in a cat’s body. Graceful and well-balanced, the Chausie is a large-sized, exotic-looking cat with a long, lean body and seemingly endless energy. She has a deep chest, shortened tail and sloping muzzle offset by angular cheekbones and large tufted ears. The Chausie’s short coat can be brown-ticked tabby, solid black or grizzled tabby.
