The Burmilla’s temperament gives you the best of both its parent breeds—the personality of the active, mischievous, demanding Burmese is tempered by the tranquil, easy-going, affectionate Chinchilla Persian. Some have raved about the Burmilla’s unique and captivating personality. Adventurous and bold as kittens, Burmillas grow into sweet-natured, people-oriented adults. Not as active as the Burmese, Burmillas are still are full of life and enjoy a good game of catnip toy wrangling. Their favorite games, however, are those they share with their human companions. Whirling feathers, laser light toys, round toys to fetch again and again—these throw the Burmilla into an ecstasy of delight. A ball of scrap paper will serve just as well, provided you’re there to share the fun.

Like the Burmese, they are also very curious and intelligent; whatever you have hidden in that closed room or closet is cause for a full investigation by the inquisitive Burmilla. This determined breed will figure out a way into that closed door or cupboard, particularly if they notice you’d rather they didn’t. Anything left out in the open is fair game, too; don’t expect keys, socks, glass cases, pens, or the contents of your purse to remain where you put them. Small movable items immediately become toys. Watch out: you may catch your Burmilla tapping out texts to their Burmilla buddies.

After a good romp, your loyal and loving Burmilla will want to cuddle into your lap or arms, or curl up beside you on the couch for some petting, purring, and catnapping. Not overly vocal, Burmillas do have a loud, deep-throated purr that they switch on the moment you slide your hand down their silky backs. In all, it’s the Burmilla’s intelligent, affectionate, enthralling personality that wins the breed’s many fans.