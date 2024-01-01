Burmilla Cats & Kittens

Burmilla
The Burmilla’s appearance is that of an elegant cat of foreign type and medium size.

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 5 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 3 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 4 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 4 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

