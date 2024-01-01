Balinese Cats & Kittens

Balinese
Balinese

The Balinese is often a svelte cat with long tapering lines, very lithe but strong and muscular. The Balinese is unique with their distinct range of colors and silky coat that hides a supple and athletic body.  

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 5 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 5 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

