Since the Balinese and the Siamese are closely related, they share many traits. Like the Siamese, Balinese are curious, outgoing, intelligent cats with excellent communication skills. They are known for their chatty personalities and are always eager to tell you their views on life, love, and what you’ve served them for dinner. They often keep up a running monologue; they are not for those who think cats should be seen and not heard.

Balinese are often in tune with your moods and will be right there to cheer you up if you’re sad or to share your joy when you’re happy. Vocal themselves, they may respond to your tone of voice, and a scolding tone may hurt their sensitive feelings. A coaching tone and positive reinforcement are the only effective way for correcting unwanted behavior.

Balinese are agile and athletic, and if allowed will hitch a ride on the shoulder of any willing member of the family. They love to play and easily learn to fetch, bringing the ball or toy back for repeated throwing. They keep you entertained with their antics, but have a loving, devoted disposition as well. They can be quite assertive in their requests for attention, but also possess a special dignity particular to the Balinese and Siamese breeds.