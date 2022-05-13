When Cats Don’t Get Along

Sparky, a three-year-old female domestic shorthair, lived the good life. She was the only companion animal in her household, and her guardian, Louis, treated her like a queen. That is, until the day Louis surprised her with a feline “friend,” a four-month-old domestic shorthair named Sol. Now Sparky had to share her quiet, comfy home with a rambunctious, rowdy teenager. Sol came to his new home from the shelter ready to play with his new companion. But with no say in this new housing decision, resident-cat-turned-roommate Sparky began terrorizing the newcomer. That’s when Louis contacted me for help. She was distraught: She couldn’t bear to give up either cat and desperately needed a solution.

Domestic Violence

When Louis first brought Sol home, Sparky was able to tolerate him -- barely. But as soon as Sol turned six months old and became more playful, Sparky began stalking him around the apartment and preventing him from accessing Louis. She charged him if he tried to go into Louis's bedroom. She trapped him inside the covered litter box until he began eliminating on the floor. Sparky harassed and attacked Sol so often, in fact, that the little cat spent most of his days and nights hiding in a kitchen cupboard, and the only time the cats could be together was after breakfast, when Sol was sleepy. Then -- and only then -- would Sparky sit beside him and wash his face. But if he happened to wake up in the middle of the grooming session, she attacked him.

Nervous and timid by nature, Sparky startled and hid under the bedcovers at the slightest noise, even everyday noises like the opening and closing of the elevator door. It was clear to me that Sparky suffered from a combination of defensive and territorial aggression. As Sol grew to adult size and became more playful, he became too intimidating for Sparky to tolerate. That's why Sparky enjoyed grooming Sol when he was sleepy and lethargic -- he posed little threat to her.

Louis had to rearrange her home in order to accommodate both cats. At first, the cats were kept in separate rooms and were encouraged to play “paws” under the doors. Louis also minimized unpleasant interactions between the cats and helped Sparky associate Sol’s presence with good things like treats and toys. The cats were brought together, separated by wire mesh, for their meals. Gradually, Louis let them interact more often, usually after meals when the cats were most likely to be relaxed and content. When they were ready for more direct contact, Louis first tired Sol out with vigorous play so he’d be more subdued for his date with Sparky. She also rubbed tuna juice on their heads to encourage them to groom each other. She introduced kitty condos, with multiple high ledges, so the cats could easily escape from each other, and she added extra litter boxes and removed the covers so Sol couldn’t be trapped during a vulnerable moment.