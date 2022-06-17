Nerdiest. Cat Names. Ever.

Nerdy monikers make for some funny cat names. Consider these choices when naming your nerdy cat!

There's no denying it. Nerdiness is very in. So why not consider some funny cat names to reflect your cat's — and your own — inner nerd?

Whether you and your cat are just a little bit nerdy or totally off the deep end, geeky monikers make for some awesome and interesting pet names.

Throwback Nerd

Traditional names that seem antiquated make for some very funny cat names. Here are some old-fashioned ones:

Poindexter: The ultimate old-school nerd name.

Sheldon: The perfect name for your brainy feline sidekick.

Milton: This name is so nerdy it's almost cool.

Cornelius: A nerdy name that hearkens all the way back to the Roman era.

Gertrude: If your kitty reminds you of your great aunt, you can call her Gertie for short!

Myrtle: For a cuddly cat, this name fits like a cozy old sweater.