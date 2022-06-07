Can Rabbits Walk on a Leash?

The following is an excerpt from Petfinder's FurKeeps Kickoff Ask the Experts Forum.

Q: Can or should bunnies be walked? If they can, how do you go about training a rabbit on a leash?

A: The most important form of exercise for your rabbit is simply freedom in a bunny-proofed space so she can run, jump and play. Bunnies will much prefer their freedom to any sort of organized "walk."

However, rabbits can be leash trained for specific purposes -- although as I said, they will get more exercise from free-roaming playtime.

If you want to train your rabbit to walk on a leash you'll need to start with a proper harness. You want an H-style harness (it looks like an H when it's laid out flat). You are unlikely to find them in the rabbit section of a pet store, but look in the cat area. In the rabbit area, you might find a product like this comfort harness which also works.

Avoid any harness of the "figure-eight" variety as they can cinch the rabbit's neck and cause injury. You also want to avoid a simple collar for the same reason. Some rabbit harnesses come with stretchy leads, which sort of work, but a regular leash from the dog/cat section will be better if you have plans to train your pet and not just follow her around wherever she goes.

When fitting the harness, make sure it is neither too loose (which can result in your rabbit escaping) or too snug (your bunny will be uncomfortable, won't move and could even be injured).