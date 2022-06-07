Living With Guinea Pig Allergies

The information on this page is not intended to be used as medical advice. This is a compilation of multiple sources about allergies and suggestions for dealing with and living with allergies. Please consult your physician or allergist for proper medical advice.

"If you are truly committed to your companion animals, there is almost always a way. I cannot imagine life without mine, so a little suffering is worth it ten-fold!" by Laurie Ansberry.

Allergies

Signs include itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose, persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, a skin rash, and anaphylactic shock (a true medical emergency).

Symptoms of an allergic reaction include:

Asthma , which is a respiratory reaction that causes difficulty in breathing.

, which is a respiratory reaction that causes difficulty in breathing. Rhinitis , which is characterized by a stuffy, runny nose.

, which is characterized by a stuffy, runny nose. Conjunctivitis , which is an inflammation or infection of the eyes.

, which is an inflammation or infection of the eyes. Eczema, a skin rash which can be itchy and inflamed.Guinea pigs distribute allergen in the urine in the bedding. This allergen easily becomes airborne when the animal scurries around in its cage.

Don't Blame the Hair

Allergies are caused by exposure to proteins that are normally present in the animal's saliva or urine, or in secretions from glands in the skin. That's why an allergic person should never clean the cage. Contrary to popular belief, the animal's hair or dander do not themselves cause allergies, although they do make excellent airborne carriers for the offending proteins. Many experts say there is no good evidence that short-haired animals cause fewer allergies than long-haired, or that one breed is better than another.

Suggestions

See an allergist. Get tested for guinea pig allergies. When you call the allergist to make an appointment, be sure to tell them you want to be tested for guinea pigs as they may need to order the serum. Immunotherapy (allergy shots) for guinea pigs is the best option as successful treatment is a cure rather than treating symptoms with drugs. Treatment can take up to 18 months. It is likely to be covered on your health insurance policy. Asthma sufferers may enjoy relief, as immunotherapy offers a chance for a cure of allergies, which trigger asthma attacks for many.

If you do not test positive for guinea pig allergies, work with your allergist to determine a cause. You may be allergic to the hay. You may be allergic to pine or aspen bedding (if you use it). Some people have switched from pine bedding to aspen bedding and their allergy symptoms go away! Many have switched from pine to CareFresh or Yesterday's News and their allergies go away.