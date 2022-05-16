The Case Against Hybrid Animals As Pets

Crossing the Line - The Case Against Hybrids Despite their beauty and mystique, hybrids - animals created by breeding companion animals with their wild kin - pose great dangers for the unsuspecting public, not to mention harm for the creatures themselves.

On August 21, 1999, four-year-old Cody Tyler Fairfield was playing in the backyard of his home in Muskegon, MI. Also occupying the yard was the Fairfield family's wolf/German shepherd hybrid, tethered to a chain. Left alone for a moment, Cody approached the family pet. Within minutes, the child was dead, his throat crushed, his trachea punctured. With yet another child attacked, maimed or killed by a powerful animal fueled by a high predatory drive, the scramble to assign responsibility again took center stage. Unfortunately, such tragedies are not unusual, whether they involve domestic pet dogs or wolf/dog crosses. But what elevates cases involving wolf/dog mixes to a more devastating level is the character and superior strength of the attacker, a potentially confused creature that is neither dog nor wolf, yet is expected to fill both roles with consistency and predictability. Not just crying wolf In an analysis of data compiled from press accounts of dog attack deaths and maimings in the United States and Canada since 1982, Clinton, WA-based Animal People reported in September of this year that "wolf hybrids are usually kept well apart from children, and from any people other than their owners. Yet they have still found more opportunity to kill and maim than members of any other [kind of dog] except pit bull terriers and Rottweilers, each of whom may outnumber wolf hybrids by about 10 to 1." While wolf/dog hybrids are the most notorious wild/domestic animal crosses within America's pet landscape today, they are not the only ones. Along with wolf dogs, dog/coyote crosses, or coydogs, and domestic cat/wildcat hybrids, also exist. The presence of these animals among us is steeped in a morass of ethics, legalities, rights and responsibilities, public safety, politics and heated emotion. What is a hybrid? A hybrid is a cross between two parental lines of chromosomally compatible breeding populations, whether it be a cross between two domestic purebred dogs or cats, a domestic dog and a wolf or a coyote, or a domestic cat and one of several types of wild felines. Classic wolf dogs are typically crosses between wolves and Alaskan malamutes or German shepherds. The most common cat hybrid is the Bengal, a cross between a shorthaired domestic cat, commonly an Egyptian Mau or Abyssinian, and an Asian leopard cat, which is not to be confused with the leopard. Other cat hybrids have been created by crossing domestic cats with wild jungle cats, servals and even bobcats. The intent behind such breeding practices is to create a creature with the appearance of a wild animal and the temperament of a domestic pet. Breeders often pursue this goal with little regard for the physical and temperamental quality of their breeding stock. Yet even with close attention to such details, when musical DNA comes into play, all that is standard in the results is the unpredictability of it all. As Boston, MA-based Tufts University geneticist and certified applied animal behaviorist Alice Moon-Fanelli, Ph.D., explains, there are no guarantees in this particular breeding mission. Not all hybrids are created equal--even within a given litter--and therein lies the problem. As Stephen Zawistowski, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, ASPCA Animal Sciences states, "When two different parental lines are crossed, this mixes the genetic variation between the two lines, so that you cannot predict which traits are inherited by a particular offspring. While predictability on a statistical level may be established after breeding thousands of progeny, you won't necessarily know on an individual level." Some hybrids, both feline and canine, are willingly and easily trained - and some aren't. Some people sing the praises of coydogs with friendly, outgoing personalities. Others consider skittish coyote hybrids with territorial fear-biting tendencies more common. After spending more than two decades working with coydogs, Moon-Fanelli concurs with the latter camp. (see "How Coy Maggie Is") A hybrid can be both well-behaved and beautiful, but too many harbor unstable temperaments. Combining this with hybrid vigor, or increased size and strength, results in a potentially overwhelming - and dangerous - pet. "The unpredictability and the fact that you cannot generalize their behavior are what make [wolf dogs] so dangerous," says Moon-Fanelli, who has offered expert testimony in wolf-dog attack cases.

Dog vs. wolf The problem, she explains, revolves around the profound differences between dogs and wolves. While domestic dogs have been selectively bred for centuries to submit to the bidding of humans - including attacking and releasing on cue - a wolf's survival revolves around dominance, independent thinking and pack structure, which results in a natural bite inhibition, as one can't go around mortally wounding one's packmates. "But when you take the wolf's desire for dominance and the predatory behaviors that are innate - genetically intrinsic - to this animal, and combine that with a doggy background, you can end up with an animal with the wolf's dominance and excessive predatory behavior and a reduced biting inhibition," explains Moon-Fanelli. "In my experience, the wild influence also tends to dominate, which can lead to dangerous problems in the domestic setting." Just how many wolf dogs exist is unknown. Estimates of America's wolf-dog population, for example, range anywhere from 300,000 to more than one million. To date there is no DNA test to determine what truly is or is not a hybrid, and looks can be deceiving. Many so-called wolf dogs are not hybrids at all, their owners having been told by unethical breeders or well-meaning "experts" that their large, wolfy-looking domestic pets were bonafide wolf dogs. The harm in believing a gentle, obedient domestic dog is part wolf comes when one generalizes this misleading experience. Wolf in dog's clothing "People who think they have a 'wolf' and then get the real thing only realize they have taken on a far more difficult animal after the animal begins to mature," says wolf expert and photographer Monty Sloan of Wolf Park, a renowned wolf/wolf-dog sanctuary and educational center in Battle Ground, IN, which is contacted weekly by people seeking new homes for their wolf dogs. "Considering that early experience is so critical to canines, if these owners are not quick to realize they have a lot more responsibility and work on their hands, they may fail the animal completely." Proper care is most critical in the areas of training and socialization. "To create bonds of trust with a wolf or wolf dog, you need to spend 24 hours a day with it, starting at about 10 days of age," says Brett Martin, education director of the Ramah, NM, wolf and hybrid sanctuary Candy Kitchen Wolf Rescue. "But this only maximizes the chances of socialization - it does not guarantee it." The case against hybrids Consider, for example, the potential unpredictability of a cat hybrid, perhaps an early generation Bengal (enthusiasts claim that by the fourth generation, Bengals are no different from any other domestic cat). Most of the cat hybrids whom exotic animal trainer Diana Guerrero of Ark Animals in Escondido, CA, has seen have exhibited "timidity and extreme nocturnal activity, a lack of ability to integrate or accept change and an aversion to interaction with people." Their guardians, in turn, become frustrated by such behavior patterns in pets whom they had expected to look like leopards but behave like cream puffs. In response, says Guerrero, "some breeders have recommended declawing and defanging for the safety of visitors or family members." The law of the land Numerous state legislatures have already enacted laws to prohibit or at least regulate wolf hybrids. Michigan is currently addressing the problems of wolf-dog ownership with legislation that went into effect in July 2000, which requires sterilization of all hybrids and mandates stringent care requirements. A wolf dog in Michigan must now by law be housed in a securely anchored, escape-proof enclosure constructed of brick, concrete or chain link, with a minimum 900-square-foot floor. The animal must be properly fed, watered, sheltered and receive routine veterinary care, and his home must be kept clean and well-ventilated. Eileen Liska, former staff member for the Detroit-based Michigan Humane Society (MHS) and lobbyist for the organization since 1990, sees this legislation as a necessary step. "Michigan has a generic dangerous animal act that kicks in after there is a problem," she says. "The animal gets one free bite. But one free bite doesn't work here. Hybrids don't act like other aggressive dogs. In most cases, they give no warning; they just snap and become a predator. Laws are written for the norm, and the norm is that with wolf hybrids you don't know what you've got until it's too late." Untimely fates When owners realize that they cannot satisfy a hybrid pet's needs (and most can't), they turn to shelters and sanctuaries for rescue - if their animals are lucky. Some, on the other hand, set the animals free to fend for themselves or chain them in the backyard. Euthanasia is far more humane - this is typically the fate of any hybrid involved in a bite incident. To date there is no approved rabies vaccine for hybrids of any species, so the animal must be destroyed to determine whether the human victim will require rabies treatments. The Michigan Humane Society accepts wolf dogs but doesn't adopt them out. By law the animals are held for four days, after which they are euthanized. "These animals present a liability both financially and morally to shelters," states MHS shelter manager Sherry Silk. "Adopt them out and you're putting time bombs out there. Shelters just shouldn't be doing it." And most shelters today are not. Though MHS' shelter receives fewer wolf dogs these days than in years past, it continues to receive calls from would-be wolf-dog adopters. "What doesn't make sense to me is that we have all these sweet, beautiful dogs in need of homes who would make wonderful pets," says Silk. Meanwhile, breeders continue to advertise wolf dogs who are "great with kids" and perfect for every owner and every living situation. Unknowing prospective owners buy the lies, inspired perhaps by recent viewings of Never Cry Wolf or Animal Planet's Call of the Wild series. Candy Kitchen's Martin cites two primary reasons that people are drawn to wolves and wolf dogs as companion animals. First and foremost, there are those who regard these exotic pets as a means of distinguishing themselves as unique or different from other people. Or, Martin states, "some people feel an emotional, spiritual connection to the wolf, and this compels them to want to share their lives with captive-bred wolves or wolf dogs." But the romanticism of owning a wolf hybrid is shattered when caretakers discover that these consummate escape artists require a large enclosure with a minimum eight-foot fence that is anchored deep within the ground to prevent excavation; that their needs for a high-quality, meat-based diet can be enormously expensive; that they probably cannot be housetrained, and that their greatest joy is tearing apart furniture and turning the backyard into a battleground ripe for trench warfare. "Nearly every person I have talked to who had problems with their animals, especially those with insurmountable problems, had been given little or no information from the breeder," says Sloan. "Or the information provided, such as 'just treat them like you would a dog,' was totally insufficient. Any good dog breeder, never mind a wolf-dog breeder, should do his best to talk a buyer out of getting one of his pups: tell them all the downsides and problems previous buyers have had, and supply references to owners of previous litters." As Martin explains, one of the most common - and potentially dangerous - mistakes that people make with canine hybrids is "thinking they can be raised like domesticated canines. But wolves and wolf dogs are generally too intelligent and independent to be told what to do and to adopt our rules as their own." In defense of hybrids The pro-wolf dog camp found justification for their choice of pet during the last decade when the scientific community officially proclaimed wolf and dog to be members of the same species. In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is currently reviewing the possible approval of a rabies vaccine for wolves and wolf dogs. Nevertheless, responsible hybrid enthusiasts, acknowledging the potential problems that these animals present with or without a rabies vaccine, agree that education is key to long-term hybrid success and safety. "I would advise anyone wishing to obtain a wolf dog to first take whatever time is needed to gain an insight into what is required to care for one in a responsible, safe manner," says Greg Largent, vice president of the Iowolfer Association, which works to promote responsible wolf-dog ownership. "A responsible owner will take all measures possible to supervise the animals carefully when visitors are in the animal's area to avoid any potential problems," explains Dorothy Prendergast, editor of The Wolf Hybrid Times. "Those who breed and keep wolf dogs with no regard for the outcome of the progeny are the biggest problem facing the wolf-dog community," says Largent. "I believe that wolf dogs have lost some of their allure, but there are more breeders than ever. Breeder contracts, return policies, housing and containment, feeding and training and laws governing the ownership of wolf dogs - responsible breeders cover these topics and much more before placing their animals." Also facing the pro-hybrid, particularly the pro-wolf dog camp, is the issue of regulation. In the wake of an attack, the public invariably cries out for legislation that will restrict or even ban these animals. But this, too, presents a quandary. "Due to misrepresentation and the inability to accurately identify wolf dogs through DNA testing," says Candy Kitchen's Martin, "we have no truly concise idea of how many wolf dogs exist in this country. How can you regulate a problem when you can't even properly identify the population'"