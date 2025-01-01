Small Dog Names: Adorable Ideas for Tiny Pups

Small dogs have a charm all their own. From tiny paws and button noses to big attitudes packed in little bodies, these compact companions make a huge impact on their families. Whether you’re bringing home a playful Chihuahua, a feisty Yorkie, or a cuddly Maltese, one of your first tasks will be choosing a name that suits your new pup. But with so many adorable small dog names out there, how do you find the one that’s just right?

This guide is here to help you find the best small dog’s name that not only fits your dog’s size but also celebrates their personality. Whether you’re after something classic, quirky, or culturally unique, we’ve gathered a mix of popular and one-of-a-kind names— helping you find the perfect fit for your little companion.

Popular Small Dog Names

Some names stand the test of time because they’re cute, easy to say, and fit little dogs perfectly. Below are some of the most popular small dog names broken into male and female categories, complete with brief explanations of what makes each one special.

Small Male Dog Names

Max – A strong, classic name for a dog with a bold spirit. Buddy – Perfect for your best friend and lifelong companion. Charlie – A sweet, friendly name that suits many personalities. Toby – Lighthearted and fun, ideal for a playful pup. Nugget – A golden choice for a pup who’s small but precious. Cub – Suits little dogs who look like teddy bears or baby animals. Teddy – For the cuddly, snuggly dog who’s basically a living stuffed animal. Snoopy – A nostalgic name perfect for a curious and clever small dog. Shorty – A cheeky, literal name that works well for short-legged breeds. Toto – Inspired by The Wizard of Oz , perfect for brave little explorers.

Small Female Dog Names